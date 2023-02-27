Williamson notches 26th Test ton after breaking run scoring record

Kane Williamson has notched his 26th Test century with a masterful knock at Wellington's Basin Reserve that has helped New Zealand defy England's chase for a 2-0 series victory.

The former Black Caps skipper worked hard for his runs, getting to the milestone in 226 deliveries with a beautiful cut to the boundary off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

After a 158-run partnership with Tom Blundell, Williamson was strangled down the legside by an innocuous delivery from part-timer Harry Brook for 132.

While a disappointing end, Williamson's knock was a wonderful innings at exactly the right time for New Zealand.

Kane Williamson raises his bat after scoring his 26th Test century. (Source: Photosport)

His century, alongside half centuries from Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Blundell, have helped the Black Caps fight their way back into a Test that looked all but over after the first two days.

Earlier in the day, Williamson made history, passing long-time teammate Ross Taylor to become New Zealand's all-time leading Test runscorer.

The 32-year-old drove James Anderson down the ground for four in the opening over of Day 4 to move past Taylor's record of 7683 runs.

By the end of his innings, Williamson had moved to 7787 runs from his 92 Tests at an average of 53.33.

Taylor took to social media to congratulate Williamson on his accomplishment.

"Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more," Taylor said.

Taylor himself only held the record for a short time, having surpassed Stephen Fleming for top spot in January 2020.