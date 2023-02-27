Cricket
1News

Kane Williamson becomes NZ's all-time leading Test runscorer

19 mins ago

Kane Williamson has made history at the Basin Reserve this morning, passing long-time teammate Ross Taylor to become New Zealand's all-time leading Test runscorer.

The 32-year-old drove James Anderson down the ground for four in the opening over of Day 4 to move past Taylor's record of 7683 runs.

Williamson is playing in his 92nd Test since debuting against India in 2010. He has scored a New Zealand-record 25 centuries at a world-class average of 53.

Kane Williamson has surpassed Ross Taylor to become New Zealand's all-time leading Test runscorer. (Source: Photosport)

While a momentous occasion, the former Black Caps skipper still has plenty of work to do in this Test to wrestle the game away from England. At the time of writing New Zealand are 206 for three and still trail by 20 runs having been forced to follow-on. Williamson (29) and Henry Nicholls (18) remain at the crease.

