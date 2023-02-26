Te Ao Māori
1News

Watch: Te Whānau-ā-Apanui's winning Te Matatini performance

12:13pm

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui have been crowned the winners of Te Matatini.

The seasoned kapa haka group, hailing from Mātaatua, wowed the judges and crowds alike with their performance at Auckland's Eden Park.

This year's win marks the third time Te Whānau a Apanui have taken home the prestigious trophy.

Te Tai Rāwhiti group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue from Te Arawa were named second equal.

Forty-five kapa haka groups took to the stage over three days, with just 12 making it through to the finals today.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined the Te Matatini festivities for the first time this year.

Watch the video above for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui's show stopping performance.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniAucklandArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

'2 tropical cyclones' potentially developing, path uncertain - MetService

'2 tropical cyclones' potentially developing, path uncertain - MetService

24 mins ago

Tim Southee hits out as Black Caps fight back against England

Tim Southee hits out as Black Caps fight back against England

2:16pm

Muriwai mostly reconnected, welfare drops continue - Civil Defence

Muriwai mostly reconnected, welfare drops continue - Civil Defence

1:42pm

Mental impact on cyclone victims will be huge, Civil Defence says

Mental impact on cyclone victims will be huge, Civil Defence says

1:20pm

Govt provides $25 million in grants for cyclone-hit businesses

2:12

Govt provides $25 million in grants for cyclone-hit businesses

1:18pm

24 people arrested across cyclone-hit regions

24 people arrested across cyclone-hit regions
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Muriwai mostly reconnected, welfare drops continue - Civil Defence

Govt provides $25 million in grants for cyclone-hit businesses

Several people injured at West Auckland home, armed police attend

Meet the Kiwi who performed in Rihanna's Superbowl halftime show