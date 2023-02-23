Inquiry into Tairāwhiti forestry slash launched after cyclone

The Government will launch an inquiry into forestry slash in Tairāwhiti after the region was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Slash is wood debris left behind after harvest and is dangerous as it can clog waterways with the potential to take out infrastructure.

Gisborne and Wairoa have been particularly affected by slash, with rivers blocked and bridges destroyed.

The inquiry will look into past and current land-use practices as well as evaluate the impact of woody debris, forestry slash and sediment on communities.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said the two-month-long inquiry will help address the effects of extreme weather events.

“Woody debris and sediment are particular issues for these communities following storms.

“More than 10,000 people in Tairāwhiti have petitioned for land use to be better managed. This inquiry is responding to these very real concerns,” Nash said.

Authorities will investigate storm damage and its causes, current practices and regulatory and policy setting.

The inquiry aims to make recommendations to improve land use, change practices, and regulate the industry at a local and national level.

People in communities affected by slash will also be invited to provide feedback to the panel.

Parker said decisions on prosecutions will be made by local councils under the Resource Management Act.

The Government will also increase the maximum fine for poor forestry harvesting and management.

An infringement for natural persons will range from $300,000 to $1 million and $600,000 to $10 million for companies.

They are also proposing that insurance doesn’t pay for prosecution fines.

The inquiry’s panel will be made up of Gisborne resident Hon Hekia Parata, former regional council chief executive Bill Bayfield and forestry engineer Matthew McCloy.