Govt provides $25 million in grants for cyclone-hit businesses

The Government has announced an initial $25 million in grants to help cyclone-hit businesses - with up to $40,000 made available per business.

The grants are part of the initial $50 million emergency package agreed by Cabinet on Monday and will be delivered by local groups who will assess the needs of each business.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said there were now agreements in place with "local delivery partners" who would distribute the money.

More government support for businesses was also likely in the "coming days and weeks".

"This includes those that have been impacted due to barriers to customer access, ability to source stock, supply chain issues, inability to operate as usual due to physical damage to equipment or premises, or delays in insurance assessment and repairs," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initial allocation from this fund will be capped at $40,000 per business while we assess the overall demand for the fund.

"Further allocations to businesses who access this initial funding are possible.

“Each local agency will have their own processes, but the Government has provided the funding to address the immediate cashflow needs of businesses."

He said the priority "is to get this initial emergency support out as quickly as possible".

"It’s important to note that this is only the first stage of government support for affected businesses and communities," Robertson said.

"We are working closely with communities to assess needs and expect to make further announcements in the coming days and weeks."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Government would work "one on one" with larger businesses that needed more than $40,000 in support.

"We are also aware that there are larger businesses who are facing costs that go beyond what this initial emergency funding could support. We will be working one-on-one with these businesses to understand their needs and how we can support them."

Along with the grants scheme, $250,000 will be provided for the Employers and Manufacturers’ Association to extend the reach of its employer helpline, according to the Government.

Meanwhile, $600,000 will be provided for the Regional Business Partners to increase the amount of business advice they can offer, Robertson announced.

"Through this package, our local delivery partners will be using their grassroots knowledge and robust networks to tell us what they need, to ensure the funding is being distributed in the best way possible to meet the needs of their communities."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday's announcement adds to the Government's $25 million in funding that will go towards farmers and growers.

The seven agencies distributing the additional $25 million for businesses include business associations and local authorities.

The agencies include: NorthlandInc, the Auckland Business Chamber, Toi Economic Development Agency, Thames Coromandel District Council, Trust Tairāwhiti, Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce, and Tararua District Council.