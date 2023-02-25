Ukraine family resettled in Auckland hopes for freedom, one year on

Ihor Dubovyi and Lidiia Dubova have made Auckland home, but Ukraine is never far from their minds. While war continues to rage, they hold out hope that victory and peace for Ukraine is not too far away.

They'd arrived in New Zealand last year, after fleeing the occupied territory of Crimea and driving roughly 2000 kilometres through Russian soil into Europe.

Dubova says she's fearful of the state of the home she's left behind.

"Our friends are more optimistic, they believe in our victory. We just want one thing: we want Ukraine [to] be free," she told 1News.

For Dubovyi, it's hard to think beyond his desire to see Ukraine win the war.

"A lot of people have died, the cities are being shelled," he said. "But now the tide is turning, hopefully victory is near."

Ihor Dubovyi and Lidiia Dubova. (Source: 1News)

While he hopes for a day he can return to Ukraine, Dubovyi is also working towards his future here, studying English through a university online with the goal of eventually securing a job here.

Dubova has found a job working as a creditor for a finance company.

"Fortunately I have work, it's very nice for me. I feel more confident in this situation, but in next year I don't know because Crimea is still very dangerous territory in this conflict," she said.

There is some doubt as to the couple's long-term future here. They are among 598 people who Immigration New Zealand say have arrived under the special 2022 Ukraine Visa, which allows parents and family members of Ukrainian New Zealand citizens and residents to come here.

It gives them the right to stay and work or study in the country for two years.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood told 1News the visa was "under active consideration" and he expected to have an update "very soon".