New Lord of the Rings films in development

Film fans can expect a trip back to Middle-earth with Warner Bros and New Line signing a deal to make more adaptations of The Lord of the Rings.

Filmed in New Zealand and directed by Kiwi Sir Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings trilogy has won a total of 17 Oscars. The third instalment, The Return of the King in 2003 won 11 Oscars including best picture at the Academy Awards.

The filmmakers for the projects haven't been confirmed but in a statement, Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, said they've maintained communication with Warner Bros.

"We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward," Jackson, Walsh and Boyens said.

Swedish media holding company Embracer obtained rights to The Lord of the Rings films, games, merchandise, theme parks and live productions when it bought Middle-earth Enterprises in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We understand how cherished these works are. We plan to honour the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values," chief executive of Embracer Freemode Lee Guinchard said.

The new heads of the Warner Bros film division, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, say that the new films would be different to the movies Jackson had already made.

"For all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed by J.R.R Tolkien remains largely unexplored," De Luca and Abdy said.

Despite no timeline for the release of the upcoming films, Lord of the Rings fans don't have to look far for their Middle-earth fix.

The Lord of the Rings The War of the Rohirrim, an animated film set 183 years before the events in the original Lord of the Rings, is set to be released in April 2024.

The Amazon series The Rings of Power also finished up its first season in 2022.