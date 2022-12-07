Hobbiton from Lord of the Rings listed on Airbnb for first time

For the first time ever, Lord of the Rings fans will get the chance to experience life in Middle Earth, with an overnight stay at the iconic Hobbiton film set.

A view of the hobbit hole from outside. (Source: Supplied)

The set, nestled in the rolling hills in the Waikato on a 2500-acre working farm, bears a striking resemblance to The Shire in J. R. R Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The property's owner Russell Alexander is hosting three individual two-night stays for up to four guests at just $10 per night to mark the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

The bedroom inside the Hobbiton home. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will enjoy private access to a personal hobbit hole, an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn, as well as second breakfast and elevenses served daily. Guests will also receive a behind-the-scenes private tour of Hobbiton.

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton movie set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle Earth,” Alexander said.

The living room inside the home. (Source: Supplied)

“I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

Those interested can request to book one of three overnight stays from Wednesday December 14 at 10am here.

Inside the Hobbiton home. (Source: Supplied)

Stays will take place March 2-4, March 9-11 and March 16-18 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism spend data

It comes as new information from the International Visitor Survey (IVS) July-September 2022 shows international tourists spent $1.03 billion during that three-month period.

Australians contributed $626 million.

“I’ve been confident that once New Zealand’s borders reopened, international tourists would return and spend throughout our regions and boost our economy. This survey shows that the world is still drawn to our fantastic country and international tourists are happy to pay for what New Zealand has to offer,” Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said.

He added that airline capacity was continuing to increase and will average 70% of 2019 levels over summer.