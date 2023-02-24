Te Ao Māori
Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Reanga Morehu o Rātana

9:59am
The group as currently constituted is an evolution of Morehu Youth Movement (MYM) established in 1982 by Te Reo Hura, the fifth tumuaki of the faith.

Te Reanga Morehu o Rātana are from the Aotea region and were established in 1997. They affiliate to Te Marae o Rātana, Te Pā o Ngā Ariki.

The group as currently constituted is an evolution of Morehu Youth Movement (MYM) established in 1982 by Te Reo Hura, the fifth tumuaki of the faith. The group’s main kaupapa is to share the message of ‘te rongopai’ in accordance to the teachings of the Rātana faith.

The group finds spiritual refuge and safety within Ihoa.

Blue, white and maroon are the group’s colours of choice with Te Whetū Mārama o te Kōtahitanga featuring prominently in their kākahu design.

Te Taepa Kameta and Te Oranga Tamou serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine as well as the group’s leaders.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Whakamoemiti

Whakaeke (entrance) Harerangi Meihana

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Tumuaki o Te Haahi Rātana

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Reo o Ihoa

Poi Kia Kā Te Rama

Haka Rātana Tū Tika

Whakawātea (exit) Te Kāhui Maunga

