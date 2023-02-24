Te Ao Māori
1News / Te Karere

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

10:30am
The group’s colours are a visually striking mix of white, black and brown. The men wear maro and korowai, a call back to traditional Māori kākahu while the women wear kaitaka.

The group’s colours are a visually striking mix of white, black and brown. The men wear maro and korowai, a call back to traditional Māori kākahu while the women wear kaitaka. (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai were established in 2013 and affiliate to both Tapuaekura-ā-Hātupatu and Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru o Te Arawa (Rotoiti) and thus come from the Te Arawa rohe.

The group’s colours are a visually striking mix of white, black and brown. The men wear maro and korowai, a call back to traditional Māori kākahu while the women wear kaitaka.

Tukiterangi Curtis and Renata Curtis are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine and both are involved in the leadership of the group along with Rehua and Hiria Mihaka, and Richard Wharerahi.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Tūtū Kaurewa a Tane

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Rākau-Pū-Tapu i Te Pō

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Koha Whakahoki Ki Te Motu

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Rangeangea a Te Arawa

Poi Te Ringa Kawa o Te Matatini

Haka Tāngaengae Ariki

Whakawātea (exit) Te Kauae o Pikiao

Te Matatini day three schedule.

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

18 mins ago

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

20 mins ago

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

26 mins ago

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

29 mins ago

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

30 mins ago

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Ahikaaroa

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Reanga Morehu o Rātana

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Tini o Rehua