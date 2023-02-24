Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai were established in 2013 and affiliate to both Tapuaekura-ā-Hātupatu and Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru o Te Arawa (Rotoiti) and thus come from the Te Arawa rohe.

The group’s colours are a visually striking mix of white, black and brown. The men wear maro and korowai, a call back to traditional Māori kākahu while the women wear kaitaka.

Tukiterangi Curtis and Renata Curtis are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine and both are involved in the leadership of the group along with Rehua and Hiria Mihaka, and Richard Wharerahi.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Tūtū Kaurewa a Tane

Whakaeke (entrance) Ngā Rākau-Pū-Tapu i Te Pō

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Koha Whakahoki Ki Te Motu

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Rangeangea a Te Arawa

Poi Te Ringa Kawa o Te Matatini

Haka Tāngaengae Ariki

Whakawātea (exit) Te Kauae o Pikiao

ADVERTISEMENT