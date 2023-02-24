Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Mātārae I Ōrehu

Te Mātārae I Ōrehu were established in 1994 by Uncle Te Irirangi Tiakiawa and come from the Te Arawa rohe with an affiliation to Ngāti Pikiao iwi.

Whānau, reviving and maintaining te reo Māori me ōna tikanga are at the centre of the group's kaupapa, who keep their eyes locked firmly on the past while moving forward into the future.

"Me hoki whakamuri, e pai ai te anga whakamua."

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

The men in the group wear maro/pāke while the women are adorned in kaitaka.

Miriami Hare and Wetini Mitai-Ngatai serve as the group's manukura wahine and manukura tāne respectively.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Āio

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Rangi-hinganga-tahi

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Kura Ka Huna

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Kura Takahi Puni o te Reo

Poi Te Kōpara

Haka Rangitoto

Whakawātea (exit) Tēnei Whakamiha Āku