NZ's alleged 'most prolific' retail thieves facing 82 charges

30 mins ago

A pair accused of a year-long $300,000 crime spree from businesses are facing 82 charges, with police calling them the most "prolific retail crime offenders in New Zealand".

Auckland police were called to a vehicle of interest on Victoria Street West in the central city earlier today.

A man and woman were taken into custody, with investigators believing the pair are responsible for a "significant" amount of theft across Northland, Auckland and Waikato within the past year.

The woman, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery, along with 49 theft charges. She is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The man, 28, will also appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with aggravated robbery and 31 theft charges.

"Police cannot rule out further charges being filed," Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said.

New Zealand Auckland Crime and Justice

