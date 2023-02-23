More Cook Strait travel woe as ferry breaks down again

Five further Cook Strait sailings have been cancelled as a result of an ongoing engine failure on the Connemara ferry.

Bluebridge said two sailings are cancelled today, two tomorrow and one on Friday.

It comes just one day after the ferry was deemed fit to take passengers.

"Unfortunately, our engineers onboard Connemara have identified a further issue relating to the recent engine problem.

"The ship is in Wellington for further investigation and repair work. At this stage, we can’t confirm when Connemara will return to service carrying passengers."

The engineering issue was initially discovered when the ship had to turn back to Wellington after an engine problem on February 17.

It then underwent repairs for five days.

Bluebridge said they have "almost no available space" on other sailings in the next few weeks and the only option for customers is to request a full refund.

But they said it may take several days for passengers to get a response from the company as their call centre is "extremely busy" and further cancellations are likely.

It comes after a string of Interislander cancellations have seen some passengers forced to sleep on couches and leave cars in either Picton or Wellington.

Around 5000 people and 1500 cars have been affected.