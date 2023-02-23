Kiwis aged 30 plus able to get bivalent Covid booster from April

Kiwis aged 30 and over will able to access a new Covid-19 bivalent booster from April.

It will replace the existing Pfizer booster and is considered more effective against the Omicron subvariants, Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said.

Bivalent vaccines work by combining two strains of a virus, which prompts the body to create antibodies against both strains, providing a greater level of protection.

“From 1 April, anyone 30+ will be eligible to receive the bivalent vaccine, as long as it’s been at least 6 months since their last Covid-19 booster or positive Covid-19 test,” Verrall said.

“People at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 will also be able to receive an additional booster, regardless of how many doses they’ve previously had.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As well as broadening the criteria from April, from 1 March anyone currently eligible for a Covid-19 booster will be able to get the new bivalent vaccine.

“We know vaccination is the best protection against the virus, and these actions will provide added protection to a larger number of adult New Zealanders. Latest reporting from the Ministry of Health indicated 8,220 cases over the previous week so the virus is definitely still circulating out there."

Older and vulnerable New Zealanders will be able to get a flu jab at the same time as their booster.