Health
1News

Kiwis aged 30 plus able to get bivalent Covid booster from April

11:17am
Covid-19 vaccination centre in Auckland.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Kiwis aged 30 and over will able to access a new Covid-19 bivalent booster from April.

It will replace the existing Pfizer booster and is considered more effective against the Omicron subvariants, Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said.

Bivalent vaccines work by combining two strains of a virus, which prompts the body to create antibodies against both strains, providing a greater level of protection.

“From 1 April, anyone 30+ will be eligible to receive the bivalent vaccine, as long as it’s been at least 6 months since their last Covid-19 booster or positive Covid-19 test,” Verrall said.

“People at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 will also be able to receive an additional booster, regardless of how many doses they’ve previously had.

“As well as broadening the criteria from April, from 1 March anyone currently eligible for a Covid-19 booster will be able to get the new bivalent vaccine.

“We know vaccination is the best protection against the virus, and these actions will provide added protection to a larger number of adult New Zealanders. Latest reporting from the Ministry of Health indicated 8,220 cases over the previous week so the virus is definitely still circulating out there."

Older and vulnerable New Zealanders will be able to get a flu jab at the same time as their booster.

New ZealandCovid-19Health

SHARE

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Controversial Rotorua Māori wards bill pulled

Controversial Rotorua Māori wards bill pulled

25 mins ago

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

32 mins ago

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Tūmanako

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Tūmanako

44 mins ago

Some health staffing levels 'not adequate' ahead of winter - Health NZ

Some health staffing levels 'not adequate' ahead of winter - Health NZ

59 mins ago

MetService tracking tropical low with cyclone potential near Samoa

MetService tracking tropical low with cyclone potential near Samoa

11:36am

Haaland has rare off day for City as Leipzig fight back

Haaland has rare off day for City as Leipzig fight back
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Some health staffing levels 'not adequate' ahead of winter - Health NZ

Good as Gold: 1-year-old boy successfully fighting meningitis

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

Early morning lectures could be ruining your university grades