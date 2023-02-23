Te Ao Māori
Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti

The centre pattern on their pattern is called Te Rei mutunga kore conveys the idea that people are spiritual beings born to have a physical experience.

Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti are a pan-tribal group based in the Te Whanganui-a-Tara region and were established in 2006.

Click here to view their performances.

Their kaupapa is summed up by the kōrero "ko te Whare Karioi he taonga mai ngā tīpuna, he taonga mai tawhiti" (performing arts is a treasure from the ancestors, a treasure from afar).

Their three colours are red, black and white representing whakapapa, history and Te Ao Mārama respectively.

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

The niho taniwha pattern represents the many pathways and journeys the group's kaihaka can choose to take in life.

Lendl Maxwell serves as the manukura tāne and Jillian Butler as the manukura wahine. The group is led by Merlene Maxwell-Wehi.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Pūao o te Ata Tū

Whakaeke (entrance) Wawara Ana Kia Haka

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Taku Ake

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Waipuna, Waiora, Wai Māori

Poi E Taku Matahiapō

Haka Te Kahu o Te Raukura

Whakawātea (exit) He Wai Mihi

New Zealand Te Ao Māori Te Matatini Arts and Culture

