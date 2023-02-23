Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti

Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti are a pan-tribal group based in the Te Whanganui-a-Tara region and were established in 2006.
Their kaupapa is summed up by the kōrero "ko te Whare Karioi he taonga mai ngā tīpuna, he taonga mai tawhiti" (performing arts is a treasure from the ancestors, a treasure from afar).
Their three colours are red, black and white representing whakapapa, history and Te Ao Mārama respectively.
Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance
The centre pattern on their pattern is called Te Rei mutunga kore conveys the idea that people are spiritual beings born to have a physical experience.
The niho taniwha pattern represents the many pathways and journeys the group's kaihaka can choose to take in life.
Lendl Maxwell serves as the manukura tāne and Jillian Butler as the manukura wahine. The group is led by Merlene Maxwell-Wehi.
Individual items
Waiata Tira (choral) Te Pūao o te Ata Tū
Whakaeke (entrance) Wawara Ana Kia Haka
Mōteatea (traditional chant) Taku Ake
Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Waipuna, Waiora, Wai Māori
Poi E Taku Matahiapō
Haka Te Kahu o Te Raukura
Whakawātea (exit) He Wai Mihi
