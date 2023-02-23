Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Mātangirau

Mātangirau joins several other kapa established in 2017 in competing at this year’s Te Matatini. Their rohe affiliation is Ngāti Kahungunu, with affiliation to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa and Rongomaiwahine.

Their kaupapa is summaried in the following kupu:

“E pātukituki ake nei taku manawa, ko te mana motuhake o te iwi o Kahungunu.

“With pride my heart beats, in tune with the uniqueness of my iwi Kahungunu.”

The group advises that they have lofty ambitions focused on maintaining relationships between marae and ensuring their children go out into the world capable and knowledgeable in their taha Māori and ensuring te reo Māori is the first and primary language of their iwi.

“Kia ita tonu, kia tānekaha tonu te here i waenga i ngā marae, kia tū tangata rā hoki ā tātau tamariki i roto i te ao nei.

“Kia tangata whenua ai te reo Māori, ngā tikanga Māori me ōna āhuatanga katoa ki roto i ngā whakareanga o ngā marae kua whakahuahuatia ake rā i mua, mā roto mai i te kapa haka.

“Kia tau ngā ai hoki ngā mahi o runga i te marae me ngā mahi o runga i te papa rēhia o wai, o hea rānei.”

Whero (red), pango (black) and mā (white) are the group’s colours.

Under the guidance of the late Maryanne Karauria, the group’s kākahu have been designed by Joylene Rohe-Karauria. The pari depicts the group’s local river, while the kaokao represents Te Wairoa Mātangirau, and the niho designs represents the hōpupu and hōnengenenge movement of the water in the river.

The middle diamond in the pari represents the group’s ancestors Tapuwae and Te Rauhina, while the black and white diamond at the top is an acknowledgement to the mentors and pakeke who installed in the group a passion for haka and waiata while the bottom black and white diamond is a symbol of the future of kapa haka – the group’s tamariki and mokopuna.

Edward Karauria is the manukura tāne while Joylene Rohe-Karauria serves as the manukura wahine, and they both also double as leaders of Mātangirau, along with money others.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Ihoa o Ngā Mano Taku Piringa Pā Kaha

Whakaeke (entrance) Ō-Tamatea

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Hei Koha Ki Taku Iwi

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Whatu i Āpiti E

Poi Taku Poi Kahurangi

Haka He Waka E Kore E Eke Noa

Whakawātea (exit) Te Wai Manawa Whenua Kura