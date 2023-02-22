Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks top of the South Island

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake near Blenheim has been felt by thousands this morning.

According to GeoNet, the quake happened at 10.11am 25 km west of Blenheim with a depth of 47 km.

Nine people have reported the quake felt extreme, one said it was severe, 242 moderate, 1634 light, and 2134 weak.

A total of 4044 have reported to GeoNet that they felt the shake.

It comes after 6.3 earthquake rocked the lower North Island last week.

Over 60,000 people around the country reported on GeoNet feeling the earthquake.