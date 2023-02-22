Te Ao Māori
Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngāti Rangiwewehi

“Mā te iwi, mō te iwi. Mā te kāinga, mō te kāinga. Rangiwewehi Tū Tika. Rangiwewehi Tū Tapatahi.” - Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Ngāti Rangiwewehi kapa haka was originally established in October 1968 in preparation for the opening of the new wharekai Te Aongahoro. The kapa’s constituent hapū is Ngāti Rangiwewehi of Te Arawa and are based in the Te Arawa rohe.

The kapa haka’s leading kaupapa is that they exist to serve their people, their home with pride and uprightness.

“Mā te iwi, mō te iwi.

“Mā te kāinga, mō te kāinga.

“Rangiwewehi Tū Tika.

“Rangiwewehi Tū Tapatahi.”

The team’s three colours are red, white and black. Their pari design acknowledges Te Aongahoro when the kapa was first established in the lead up to the new wharekai. Their tātua matches their pari in reflecting Tawakeheimoa to bring “balance to the rōpū”.

Hōhua Mohi and Hoanatitia Tūhakaraina are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively and both double along with Murray as the group’s leaders.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Ka Tuohu Māhaki

Whakaeke (entrance) Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Takoto Mai Raukura

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Horowaewae

Poi Te Makurutanga o Te Aongahoro

Haka He Haka Kōtaratara

Whakawātea (exit) Ka Hoki Au

