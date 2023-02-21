Hawke's Bay growers resilient in face of Cyclone Gabrielle

Road and rail damage in the Hawke's Bay is expected to plague local businesses for years to come, but some are remaining resilient in the face of adversity.

With power returning to the region after nearly a week, industry is getting back up and running.

Workers at Turners & Growers' Hawke's Bay packhouse returned last night.

"I've never been through anything like this before. This is unprecedented in my career and just to see the devastation that's out there," T&G operations director Craig Betty said.

But while the widespread devastation has seen some orchards destroyed, others are seeing an abundance of fruit ripe for picking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We lost that week with the rain. If we stop, then there's actually a whole lot of other things — trucking and packaging and packhouses — all stop," T&G East Coast operations manager Maurice Windle said.

While much has been lost, Betty said they've "got a considerable crop still to harvest".

In a statement, New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc's Anna Lambourne said the apple industry in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne "is in an unprecedented position".

She said while there are "a significant number of orchards that have been largely unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle", there are also some growers who "have lost their entire orchards".

"These devastated growers need urgent financial assistance from the Government. These businesses need to be able to pay permanent and seasonal staff, and start on the clean-up. They need to take immediate steps in their orchards to save trees, where they can, to ensure the future viability of their orchard. Time is critical," Lambourne said.

"The New Zealand apple and pear industry is robust and looking to the future."