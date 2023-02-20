New Zealand
Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
25 mins ago
The Australian disaster assistance response teams say the scenes they've been confronted with in New Zealand are "devastating".

Twenty-five officers from Queensland and New South Wales have been in New Zealand since Friday and Saturday, helping with the recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Among the jobs they are doing is using earth moving equipment to search for vehicles buried in silt in the Hawke's Bay area.

Two groups can be seen working on vehicles which have been swallowed by the debris.

Officials have said this work is "typical" for what the teams have been up to since they were deployed to New Zealand.

The group has also shared incredible images of sheep stuck on the roof of a residential property.

“It looks like Massey University Emergency Response Team (VERT) managed to get the sheep safely off the roof,” an SPCA spokesperson told NZME.

Three sheep stuck on the roof of a Hawke's Bay home

Three sheep stuck on the roof of a Hawke's Bay home (Source: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.)

The SPCA said the sheep are now safe and waiting to be collected by their owners.

Last week, a spokesperson for Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said: "Should New Zealand require any further assistance in the coming weeks, Australia remains ready to assist."

