Sting cancels Napier show, will donate to cyclone relief fund

4:36pm
The former Police star will play Christchurch and Napier in March.

The former Police star will play Christchurch and Napier in March. (Source: Supplied)

British rock star Sting has announced his Napier show, planned for March 4, will no longer go ahead out of respect to those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The show was originally meant to take place at Mission Estate Winery in Napier but has been cancelled "in the interest of focusing critical attention and resources on relief efforts".

The artist will also make a donation to the Hawke's Bay Foundation's Cyclone Relief Fund, alongside organisers Live Nation.

All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund, Live Nation said.

Sting's Christchurch show on March 1 will go ahead as planned.

