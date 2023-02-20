Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm at home.

The 61-old-actor was found unconscious at his house in Los Angeles around 2am on Saturday (local time), before 911 was quickly called and paramedics arrived to take him into an Intensive Care Unit in Los Angeles.

Tom's manager Charles Lago confirmed on Sunday to FOX News: "He is in the hospital. His family is aware of the situation and is hoping for the best.

"It is too early to know about (a) recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation."

TMZ first broke the news of Tom's collapse, which came as he is set to star in the indie sci-fi film Impuratus in which he plays a detective forced to believe in the supernatural after he hears a Civil War veteran's spooky deathbed confession.

The dad of twins, who had his children with Janelle McIntire when they were together from 2003 to 2006, has battled drug addiction, scandals and run-ins with the law.

He has been arrested for driving under the influence, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

The actor, who was married to The Bold and the Beautiful actress Maeve Quinian, 58, from 1996 to 1999, told in his 2013 memoir By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There how he allegedly had a three-year affair with Elizabeth Hurley while she was in a relationship with Four Weddings and a Funeral star Hugh Grant, 62, in the 1990s after they apparently fell in love on the set of Passenger 57.

In 2005 – the year he had his twins – a sex tape of Tom with multiple women emerged, and two years later, a six-episode TV series was shown called Shooting Sizemore, which detailed the actor’s battle with addictions to methamphetamines and heroin.

And in 2010, the actor – probably best known for playing Sergeant Mike Harvath in Saving Private Ryan in 1999 – appeared as a patient on VH1's third season of Celebrity Rehab.