Historic Auckland tower to be demolished after cyclone threat

A historic tower in Auckland's Mt Eden is set to be demolished after the threat of Cyclone Gabrielle saw nearby residences evacuated last week.

The tower, which is 109 years old and 30m high, was analysed by engineers who determined strong winds could bring it down.

It is listed as a historic place category 1 by Heritage New Zealand and is the only 20th century shot tower in all of Australasia.

Auckland Council's director regulatory services Craig Hobbs said today the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had confirmed approval for the shot tower demolition to begin.

It will begin tomorrow and will take seven days to complete.

Residents who were evacuated ahead of the cyclone won't be able to move back into their homes until the works are completed.