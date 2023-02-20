Covid-19: Person in 20s among 24 deaths, 8220 cases

Covid-19 community case numbers continue to fall, with 8220 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19.

As at midnight on Sunday, there were 162 people in hospital with the virus.

Four people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Twenty-four more people with the virus have died, including one person in their 20s.

Of the 24 people who have died, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Fifteen were men and nine were women.

Seven were from the Auckland region, six were from Canterbury, four were from Waikato, two were from the Southern District, and one each were from Northland, Taranaki, the MidCentral District, Whanganui and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2534.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (246), Auckland (1878), Waikato (737), Bay of Plenty (350), Lakes District (193), Hawke's Bay (299), MidCentral District (403), Whanganui (174), Taranaki (235), Tairāwhiti (31), Wairarapa (119), Capital and Coast (530), Hutt Valley (276), Nelson Marlborough (327), Canterbury (1419), West Coast (79), South Canterbury (109) and Southern District (776).

The location of 26 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1160. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 1918.