Body found in search of missing hunter near Glenorchy

6:47am
Murray Horsfield.

Murray Horsfield. (Source: GoFundMe)

A body has been found in the search for a hunter who had been missing for a week near Glenorchy.

Murray Horsfield was last heard from on Sunday, February 12 when he was hunting in the Dart River catchment.

Police, LandSAR and his friends and family have spent days searching for him.

The body was found yesterday above the Dart River north of Glenorchy.

Formal identification is yet to take place, police said.

Horsfield was an Australian army veteran and one of his close friends who served along side him said his mate was a "skilled mountaineer and hunter".

He said Horsfield is "a top bloke" who consistently puts his friends and wife, Tianna, before himself.

