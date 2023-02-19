Over 900 defence personnel supporting disaster-hit regions - NZDF

The New Zealand Defence Force said it has deployed more than 900 personnel to support cyclone-affected regions, with hundreds more on standby.

Colonel Mel Childs, who is overseeing NZDF's disaster response, said it is committing more resources by mobilising ships, aircraft, vehicles, communications equipment and personnel across the North Island.

“We have highly-trained and highly-skilled people who are proud to be able to help these communities who have been through so much. Many of our people have friends and family in the area, and we take great pride in responding to the needs of fellow Kiwis,” she said.

Childs said hundreds of other personnel with ranging capabilities are ready to be called on request from Linton and Burnham, including builders, plumbers, electricians, caterers, and transporters.

“We stand ready to assist other partner agencies and NEMA, and to utilise our skills where they are best placed,” she said.

Crewmembers from HMNZS Te Mana work as a clean-up crew in Havelock North. (Source: NZDF)

NZDF said it had been involved in tasks over the weekend to support impacted communities, including the HMNZS Manawanui delivering supplies to cut-off areas along the East Coast, and the HMNZS Te Mana making stops along its journey from Auckland to Napier.

The HMNZS Canterbury, which recently completed tasks in the Sub-Antarctic Islands, arrived in Lyttleton on Saturday to pick up supplies for the Hawke's Bay Region.

"Food, water, medical supplies and communication equipment have become priorities, with No. 3 Squadron, operating NH90 helicopters delivering much needed cargo including a small military water treatment plant to Wairoa this week," NZDF said in a statement.

C-130 Hercules aircraft have also been used to move personnel, a military reverse osmosis water treatment plant to Gisborne, medical supplies, and support vehicles for vital utility services such as power.

Connectics vehicles and electrical specialists are loaded on board a C-130 Hercules for transportation to Northland. (Source: NZDF)

NZDF said the Army had established a field headquarters in Napier to aid the East Coast response, with engineers preparing to support the construction of temporary bridges.

It also shared that Defence Force Reservist personnel are involved in the recovery effort across the North Island and are "fully in the fight for their communities".

"Having been some of the first on the scene during the devastating weather event, [they are] leaving their own whanau and friends to help the wider communities that they serve," the statement read.