Cyclone Gabrielle: NZDF deliver vital aid to cut off communities

1News spent the morning at Hastings showground where the mission to get vital aid to cut off communities is being led.

New Zealand Defence Force had NH90 helicopters landing on the field with staff picking up water, food, Starlinks, fuel and generators.

NZDF staff also helped manage and coordinate the aid distribution to stranded people with supplies from businesses and members of the public constantly arriving.

A volunteer said a generator with one fuel bottle will last a household a day and a half.

NZDF staff label starlinks to be sent to vital communities. (Source: 1News)

Civil Defence is running operations at the site and Volunteering Hawkes Bay are coordinating locals who are helping organise donations.

Volunteering Hawkes Bay urged people to contact them about volunteering after people turned up at the site unannounced and didn’t help.

The operation is being run at the Hawke's Bay A&P showgrounds, with the society donating the site and also helping out.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager Elisha Milmine had a message to Kiwis eager to help, saying donating money rather than items is the way to support those in need.

Water, clothing, appliances and more wait to be delivered, but have nowhere to go. (Source: 1News)

A Facebook post about donations being collected in Porirua has led to truckloads of clothes, other material and miscellaneous items arriving at the site, but there’s nowhere for it to go.

The site is for the management of vital aid including communications, food and water only, Milmine said.