Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98, enters hospice care

10:34am
Former US President Jimmy Carter. (Source: Getty)

Former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care, The Carter Center has announced.

The charity created by the 98-year-old said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter has "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family.

The statement said his loved ones ask for privacy at this time but they are "grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th US president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976.

He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Carter lived longer than his successor, Reagan, who died in 2004 aged 93, and Reagan's successor George H. W. Bush, who died in 2018 aged 94.

