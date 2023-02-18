Weather: What's coming as Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up gets underway

Settled weather is in-store for the weekend over almost the whole country, according to MetService.

As the country continues to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle, forecasters say "from a weather perspective, the event is over."

High pressure expected to bring a string of sunny days ahead.

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel, all areas hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, are all fine with only isolated showers clearing from Coromandel this morning and developing in Auckland this afternoon.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay have isolated showers retreating to the ranges this afternoon and clearing in the evening, MetService said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar situation is forecast for Sunday and the rest of the North Island will be fine, with highs in the 18 to 20 range.

Nelson and Marlborough will see isolated showers inland from this afternoon, possibly heavy with hail — clearing by Sunday.

The South Island's West Coast will see a few showers today, as will North Canterbury.

The only area that is likely to see thunderstorms in Westland near Haast, MetService said.