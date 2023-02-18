Rocket Lab sends massive rocket recovery chopper to Mahia

A massive helicopter used to catch and secure rockets as they return from space is now on a new mission to deliver aid to stricken areas of the East Coast, after Cyclone Gabrielle left its devastating mark on the region.

Kiwi-founded aerospace company Rocket Lab is adding to supplies being sent to flood-affected regions in the North Island.

The Auckland-based company's connection with the East Coast is linked to one of its launch sites (Launch Complex 1) being based at the tip of Mahia Peninsula.

“The devastation across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, is gut-wrenching and our whole team feels for everyone affected," Rocket Lab founder and chief executive, Peter Beck told 1News.

"Mahia, Wairoa, and Gisborne in particular are special places for us and we’re doing all we can to support people there by deploying our helicopters, infrastructure and people to deliver critical food and supplies."

A spokesperson for Rocket Lab told 1News it's the second trip this week, after $3000 worth of groceries were delivered to Mahia on Thursday via helicopter.

"This contained food and essentials like baby formula and sanitary items. While Mahia hasn’t been hit as hard as other regions, the community has still been cut off due to road closures and experienced lingering power and communications outages. In providing support to Mahia directly we hope to reduce strain on nearby centres like Wairoa and Gisborne where people would otherwise travel for access to supermarkets and supplies.

"In addition, today we deployed Rocket Lab’s large Sikorsky S-92 helicopter (the same large helicopter we use to catch rockets) to Mahia to deliver an additional 2.1 tons worth of food and supplies to the community. These goods have been donated by the company and also Rocket Lab staff members. The shipment includes baby formula, nappies, water, plenty of non-perishable food, batteries, gas cookers and toiletries/sanitary items.

"We have more donations than we can fit in the helicopter so we are also planning a follow up trip via truck tomorrow – currently the road conditions permit this route but if there are further slips or road damage this may get delayed. This delivery will go to Wairoa."

Separately, Rocket Lab is also donating to relief funds in the region to support efforts on the ground, particularly in Wairoa.

"Our team members at Launch Complex 1 are safe and well and the launch site hasn’t sustained cyclone damage, so we are very fortunate. This puts us in a good position to deploy our resources, infrastructure and people to support relief efforts," the spokesperson said.

Wairoa has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, with extreme flooding cutting off the town from the rest of the region.

Amid issues with power cuts, Transpower has issued a grid emergency after flooding to the Redclyffe substation in Hawke's Bay – thousands of people in Gisborne and Wairoa remain without power.

Donations and offers of help have poured in to ravaged regions from across the country.

While much of North Island was lashed by the storm, concern is also centred on Hawke's Bay, where three people have died and expectations that number will grow.

In Auckland, the Tongan community is mobilising to go to Napier and Hastings over the weekend, bringing support from Whānau Ora providers.

People in Porirua have also mobilised a response, delivering generators to Hawke’s Bay and loading up a horse truck to send up supplies like bedding, food, water and nappies.