Far South Island deals with big dry as parts of North suffer rain

While parts of the North Island suffer with record rain this summer, the far South Island is dealing with a big dry.

It's not just a fire risk, with getting enough drinking water becoming a concern for some.

River levels are running low and some paddocks are bone dry.

"We're on a rural water scheme and we've been on restrictions for about a month now," one resident told 1News.

Another said: "We've just got no feed so it's getting quite serious for the stock work."

ADVERTISEMENT

The country is facing another year of La Niña weather conditions with the lower South Island seeing soaring temperatures and very little rainfall.

Mataura is now pumping water from the already low-flowing river and a portable water tank has been brought in as an alternative.

Gore District Council's 3 Waters Operations Manager, Aaron Green, said "[the town's] normally fed from the Pleura Dam, that's currently under extreme pressure and there's not enough water to recharge that".

So Gore and Mataura are now facing tough water restrictions, including no watering of grass areas; a hand-held hose can only be used for a maximum of two hours each day between 7am - 9am and 7pm - 9pm.

And it's not just those towns, but Invercargill and parts of the Queenstown-Lakes district too.

The city's water source comes from the Oreti River which is also under pressure.

Angus Hines from MetService said some rain is on the way "about the middle of next week".

ADVERTISEMENT

And while it's a "slightly more significant system moving up from the south... at this stage that doesn't look like a bit of a shift in the [current weather] pattern".

It could bring some relief for the likes of farmers, but Environment Southland's Nick Perham told 1News "it's unlikely to seep through to the actual aquifers and the rivers where we need them".

With rain patchy over the next wee while, authorities said that is sounding alarm bells.

Queenstown would usually average around 160mm of rain during the summer months. So far, it's just 63mm and that's becoming a common trend across many South Island towns and cities. Some places could end up being record-breakers.

"Places like Wanaka are really, really close to having their driest ever summer and other spots in the likes of Southland and parts of Westland are going to get quite close as well," said Hines.

The big dry is also a concern for local fire crews.

Both Otago and Southland are in some form of prohibition or restrictions as temperatures soar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Emergency's Graeme Still said: "Mowing, grinding, welding... those are the things that can easily start a fire.

"If we do have an outbreak of a wildfire... the conditions are such that it is going to be quite difficult to contain a breakout."