Sadowski-Synnott reigns Supreme in big evening for NZ snow sports

10:40pm
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates her snowboard slopestyle gold medal in Beijing last year.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates her snowboard slopestyle gold medal in Beijing last year. (Source: Photosport)

This evening's Halberg Awards have been dominated by the Black Ferns and New Zealand's snow sport athletes with Zoi Sadowski-Synnott going on to win the Supreme Halberg.

After a big year of sporting events which included the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games and numerous World Cups, New Zealand's best gathered to celebrate Kiwi sporting achievements from 2022.

Sadowski-Synnott rose to the top after pipping Dame Lisa Carrington, Ruahei Demant, Lydia Ko and Ellesse Andrews earlier in the evening to win Sportswoman of the Year. Her father accepted her awards as she is currently overseas competing.

The 21-year-old's historic campaign in Beijing last year - which saw her win New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal as well as a silver medal - led to her award this evening and later on the Supreme Halberg ahead of the Black Ferns and other snow sport athletes.

"Zoi said about three or four weeks if I'm not going to win it this year, I'm never going to win it," her father Sean said when accepting the Supreme Award.

Other winning snow athletes included Nico Porteous who took out Sportsman of the Year for his Beijing gold and Corey Peters who earned the Para Athlete/Team of the Year Halberg for his impressive campaign at the Winter Paralympics soon after.

Also recognised was freestyle skier Gustav Legnavsky who won the Emerging Talent award.

Away from the slopes, the World Cup winning Black Ferns picked up two major awards on the evening with co-captains Kennedy Simon and Ruahei Dumant accepting Team of the Year on their behalf and retired Director of Rugby Wayne Smith claiming Coach of the Year.

Wayne Smith speaks after winning Coach of the Year.

Wayne Smith speaks after winning Coach of the Year. (Source: Photosport)

Sarah Hirini was also recognised with the Sport New Zealand Leadership Award in a special presentation having been part of the Black Ferns Sevens' Commonwealth Games and World Cup campaigns as well as a member of the World Cup-winning 15s side.

It was also an emotional evening as tributes were paid to Sir Murray Halberg with this evening's ceremony the first since his death last November. The Olympic champion was given a tribute to start the awards, looking back on his life and influence after creating the Halberg foundation to improve the lives of children with disabilities through sport and recreation.

2023 Halberg Awards winners

Supreme Award: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding)

Sportsman of the Year: Nico Porteous (freeskiing)

Sportswoman of the Year: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding)

Team of the Year: Black Ferns (women's rugby)

Coach of the Year: Wayne Smith (women's rugby)

Para Athlete/Team of the year: Corey Peters (Para skiing)

Emerging Talent: Gustav Legnavsky (freeski halfpipe)

Sadowski-Synnott reigns Supreme in big evening for NZ snow sports

