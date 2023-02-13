Megan Fox deletes fiancé MGK from Instagram, sparks breakup rumours

Actress Megan Fox has sparked rumours her relationship with fiance Machine Gun Kelly is over after posting a cryptic message to her fans.

The Hollywood starlet, 36, also deleted all photos of the couple together, including a post announcing her engagement to the hip hop artist, 32, in January 2022.

On Monday morning, Fox uploaded a picture of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

Quoting from Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade album, she wrote: "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath."

Fox also cleared out her followers, leaving just three accounts - Harry Styles, Timothee Chamalet and MGK's rap rival Eminem.

Eagle-eyed fans jumped to drawing their own conclusions about dishonesty or possible infidelity, with one fan commenting below "He probably got with Sophie".

In response, Fox replied: "Maybe I got with Sophie" and a single flame emoji."

Fox has since disabled her Instagram.

The couple began dating after meeting on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

Their relationship was confirmed after Fox appeared in MGK's Bloody Valentine music video when they gave their first joint interview in July.

Fox and MGK, real name Colson Baker, appeared together at the 2023 Grammys on February 5.