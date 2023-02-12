Minister defends fuel tax cuts amid climate change-fuelled weather

As people across the North Island brace for the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and Aucklanders clean up after last month's climate change-fuelled floods, the Transport Minister is defending extending fuel tax cuts, saying the Government is reducing emissions elsewhere.

Michael Wood told Q+A the extension of reduced fuel excise duties until the end of June reflected the "real challenge" of the cost of living.

He said the Government had also extended half-price public transport fares to help households with their transport costs.

Meanwhile, Shell and BP are among the latest oil companies reporting bumper profits.

Wood said that didn't mean the Government was prioritising short-term concerns over longer-term ones, like climate change-driven wild weather. That was because policies like the clean car discount and investment in public transport, walking and cycling were continuing, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood said the Government's modelling also showed making fuel slightly cheaper had a "relatively limited" impact on the number of drivers on the road.

"One of the things about people's driving habits is that if they don't have other choices, generally no matter what the price [of fuel] is, they'll probably need to drive to get to work."

He said providing other transport options — such as safe cycling routes for students to go to school and reliable public transport — is the "most important" step in reducing how much people drive.

Wood pointed to the Northern and Eastern Busways in Auckland as examples of ongoing public transport investment.

But Wood could neither confirm nor deny today whether the city's light rail project was going ahead.

"Along with the broader Government programme, we're looking at everything at the moment," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been five years since former prime minister Jacinda Ardern promised at the election the first leg of light rail from the CBD to Mt Roskill would be finished by 2021.

Since then, estimated costs for the project have ballooned. It's now forecasted to cost about $15 billion, according to its initial business case.

The North Island has been blanketed with rain and wind warnings as the cyclone continues its approach. People are urged to clear gutters and drains, review evacuation plans and tie down loose outdoor items.

NIWA principal climate scientist Sam Dean said climate change may decrease the likelihood of cyclones forming in the Central Pacific.

"But when they do happen, they tend to carry more rain and the most intense ones are expected to be much stronger."