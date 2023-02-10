Environment
Vomiting affects school after E. coli found in town's water

9:38am

People have been vomiting due to water pollution in Murupara in the Bay of Plenty.

The council is urging people to boil all water after elevated levels of E. coli were found in the town’s drinking water supply.

However, the advice was too late for some, with Murupara Area School reporting that students and teachers have been affected.

Students are asked to bring boiled water with them.

“Please be aware we already have some students and teachers vomiting due to the water pollution,” the school wrote on Facebook.

“We are worried that this could spread throughout the school.”

(Source: istock.com)

While the council is treating the water, the boil water notice remains in place until testing comes back clear for three straight days.

