Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

26 mins ago
Generic photo of a construction site. (Source: istock.com)

An Auckland man has been found guilty of immigration fraud after misleading a group of Chinese construction workers.

Ati Aaifou-Olive was found guilty in Manukau District Court yesterday on 11 charges of supplying false or misleading information under the Immigration Act, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said in a statement this afternoon.

"His offending occurred in 2018, when he misled a group of Chinese construction workers with offers of well-paid jobs in New Zealand.

"They were promised steady employment and that they would eventually be able to bring their family to New Zealand," INZ said.

Aaifou-Olive issued 18 employment agreements for foreign workers that he "was not authorised to make", the statement added.

He is due to be sentenced next month.

"Stamping out fraudulent behaviour in the immigration system and combatting migrant exploitation is a top priority for INZ," said Matt Gibbs, the agency's acting general manager of verification and compliance.

"We want to ensure the well-being of migrants and a fair labour market.

"This conviction should act as a strong warning... No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand," he said.

