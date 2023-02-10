Environment
Airbus, Christchurch Airport team up on green hydrogen tech

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
19 mins ago
Graphic of zero-emission aircraft

Graphic of zero-emission aircraft (Source: Airbus)

The world’s largest airline manufacturer along with partners including Air New Zealand launched a new consortium today to bring zero-emission aviation to life in New Zealand.

Christchurch Airport has been selected by Airbus to support the commercial deployment of green hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Airbus is working to develop and put into service the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial passenger plane by 2035.

The Hydrogen Consortium, consisting of six companies including NZ's national carrier, Fabrum and Fortescue Future Industries, will look at how to deliver a zero-emission ecosystem for passenger flights.

Christchurch Airport is already developing a 400-hectare renewable energy precinct called Kо̄whai Park, which will see the installation of 300,000 solar panels and in time the park will be home to green hydrogen generation too.

Over the next six months the partners will work together to design a hydrogen ecosystem for aviation in New Zealand.

The first phase will focus on research and will be completed by the end of the year.





