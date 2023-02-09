Weather-hit SH1 Brynderwyns to Waipu set to reopen

A section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland damaged by the severe weather at the start of the month is set to reopen.

From 8am Friday, State Highway 1 from Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu will re-open in both directions for all traffic, Waka Kotahi said this afternoon.

Traffic management conditions will be in place, including barriers, safety hit posts and temporary speed restrictions, and drivers are urged to be cautious and watch the conditions.

"The road will continue to be assessed as we monitor the oncoming Cyclone Gabrielle and Waka Kotahi will not hesitate to close the road if it becomes unsafe," Waka Kotahi said.

The road was closed due to large slips and scheduled to reopen on February 1, although this was prevented by further recurring slips.

"We know this is a crucial link for freight groups and the community however the safety of road users is our top priority," Waka Kotahi's Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.

"We also acknowledge that this stretch of road is particularly susceptible to adverse weather conditions and as we move from the response phase to the recovery phase, we will consider ways to ensure this critical route can be more resilient."

Heavy vehicles will encounter reduced lane width through the Brynderwyn site but Over-dimension loads can be accommodated through normal processes up to a maximum width of 7.5m, Waka Kotahi said.