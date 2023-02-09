'Weapons aloud' - Hamilton mayor 'shocked' by planned hood battle

An online flyer promoting an organised street fight where participants are encouraged to bring weapon has the Waikato community in disbelief.

The brazen advertisement, titled Battle of the hoods 2023, contains shocking language, stating "weapons aloud" (sic) and "stab for stab". There is detail and planning to the point of adding an alternate date and location "if theres pigs****s there".

Police are aware of the event and have advised council and Waikato community groups not to share information in the flyer or about the event. In response to 1News Inquiries the police said:

"Police are aware of information circulating online about an upcoming planned event in Hamilton where parties are planning to fight one another.

"We would like to discourage members of the public from coming in to the city to observe this event, as there is the potential that you may put yourself in harm's way.

"Police will be deployed to the area and will be actively monitoring for any unlawful activity, taking enforcement action if and when appropriate."

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said in a Facebook post that she is "shocked, disgusted and disappointed to hear about an organised fight in Hamilton in the next few days, and that it has been promoted and shared on social media".

"The police, our hardworking City Safe staff at Council, and other agencies, are all taking this situation very seriously. We have a zero tolerance policy for these kinds of threats. I strongly condemn violence of any kind taking place in our city.

"I would like to thank the police and all others involved for working hard to keep everyone safe."

Kelvin Powell, City Safe Unit Manager for the Hamilton City Council said in a statement:

"Our Hamilton City Council City Safe Team is fully aware of the reported details of the event and is liaising closely with police on the matter. We are taking steps to make sure our staff on the ground are kept safe, and others should avoid both areas at the proposed times.

"The police are the lead agency and we’re confident they have matters well in hand. We don’t wish to give this matter any more momentum with further commentary."