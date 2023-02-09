Madonna slams 'ageism and misogyny' over Grammys appearance

Madonna claimed she has been "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny".

The 64-year-old singer has been subjected to criticism and ridicule over her seemingly-altered appearance at the Grammy Awards but she has now hit back at the commentary and insisted she is being "punished" for her "strong willed" ways.

And the Like A Prayer singer expressed her frustration that the sentiment behind her introduction of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of Unholy - for which they had earlier won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award - has been lost amid the speculation about her face.

Sharing a selection of pictures from the Grammys, she wrote on Instagram: "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! [heart emoji]

ADVERTISEMENT

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.

"A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.(sic)"

The Ray of Light hitmaker ended on a note of defiance and vowed to keep "pushing boundaries" in the years to come.

She continued: "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.

"In the words of Beyonce " You-won't break my soul"

"I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down b******!(sic)"

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim was one of the first to comment on the post, adding three heart emojis in a show of support.