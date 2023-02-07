Work underway to clean up sea after Auckland floods

While it feels like things are beginning to dry out after the bad weather, the aftermath of the flooding is still evident.

And it's not just on land where the waste is being picked up; it's in the sea too.

The record rainfall caused a dramatic increase in debris and rubbish going out to sea.

It's by the team at Sea Cleaners, who've been working full-time to bring our waterways and beaches back to life.

But how long will it take? And what goes into achieving such a huge task? Seven Sharp went to find out.