New Zealand
1News

Work underway to clean up sea after Auckland floods

8:30pm

While it feels like things are beginning to dry out after the bad weather, the aftermath of the flooding is still evident.

And it's not just on land where the waste is being picked up; it's in the sea too.

The record rainfall caused a dramatic increase in debris and rubbish going out to sea.

It's by the team at Sea Cleaners, who've been working full-time to bring our waterways and beaches back to life.

But how long will it take? And what goes into achieving such a huge task? Seven Sharp went to find out.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

North Korean leader orders military to improve war readiness

North Korean leader orders military to improve war readiness

34 mins ago

Group to swim, bike, run length of North Island for mental health

3:44

Group to swim, bike, run length of North Island for mental health

59 mins ago

Knock at the Cabin knocks off Avatar at the box office

5:23

Knock at the Cabin knocks off Avatar at the box office

8:30pm

Work underway to clean up sea after Auckland floods

4:10

Work underway to clean up sea after Auckland floods

8:20pm

Quake kills more than 4600, frantic search in Turkey, Syria

5:08

Quake kills more than 4600, frantic search in Turkey, Syria

8:05pm

Five tips for how to cope with eco-anxiety

3:51

Five tips for how to cope with eco-anxiety
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

How and when could a tropical cyclone hit Aotearoa?

Auckland bridge washed away by floods replaced, reconnecting residents

Tiny NZ subantarctic island hits record temp again

Eleven Coromandel homes evacuated due to debris dam