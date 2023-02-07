Tiny NZ subantarctic island hits record temp again

A tiny subantarctic island, Campbell Island, has hit its highest temperature for the second time.

The island hit the record 21.2 degrees Celsius at 3pm on February 5, nearly three decades after the first time in January 1995.

MetService says it's mainly due to the warm weather being dragged in from the north over the island.

"It is possible that the warmer than average sea surface temperatures for this time of year would have given it a little extra boost."

Found 700km south of New Zealand, Campbell Island is the most remote of New Zealand's subantarctic groups.

The Department of Conservation says it's best known as "the home of the albatross" and has a long history of sealing, whaling and farming.