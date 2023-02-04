Sacha Bond smashes shearing world record by almost 100 lambs

Kiwi shearer Sacha Bond has written her name into the world record books in a big day for shearing around New Zealand.

Bond broke the women's solo eight-hour strong wool lamb record this afternoon with a whopping new benchmark of 601 lambs.

The 29-year-old's efforts surpassed the previous mark of 510 by Canada's Pauline Bolay - a figure she stormed past with more than an hour remaining.

Bond, originally from Woodville but currently a shearing contractor currently based in Te Anau, Southland, got underway at 7am this morning at Southland's Fairlight Station located at the Southern end of Lake Wakatipu.

The world record bid was broken down in to four two-hour runs; 7am-9am, 9,30am-11.30am, 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm, representing a standard eight-hour working day in New Zealand woolsheds with breaks for morning, afternoon tea and lunch.

In Bond's first two-hour run she shore a total of 150 lambs, compared to Bolay's 127 tally. She then followed it up with 150 in the second and third before squeezing out 151 in her final block.

The record chase, which was livestreamed for Kiwis to watch and support her, ended with plenty of applause from Bond's support crew.

Despite having worked all over Australia and New Zealand as a wool-handler then shearer, today's effort was Bond's first attempt at a world record.

Meanwhile at Wohelo Station, Moa Flat in West Otago, five shearers are well into a 24-hour shearing attempt.

The "Shear 4 A Cause" event will see Alex Clapham (England), Brodie Horrell (Gore), Paul Hodges (Geraldine), Kalin Chrystal (Napier) and Matt Hunt (Invercargill) shear lambs from 6am on Saturday to 2pm on Sunday, to raise money for various charities.

In preparation for the multi-charity fundraiser, also being livestreamed, more than 80 volunteers helped crutch more than 10,000 lambs needed for the shearing event.