North Island floods largest vehicle claims event in AA's history

The flooding event that wreaked havoc across the North Island is expected to be the largest claims event for motor vehicles in AA Insurance's history.

AA Insurance has released its latest figures which show it has received over 5,300 total claims, around 2,300 for home claims, 1,500 for contents and 1,500 for vehicles.

Auckland Emergency Management also confirmed today that they've picked up over 1,940 flood-impacted vehicles from Auckland region.

AA Insurance said it's settled, or made an offer to settle, nearly 60% of motor claims linked to the flooding.

"We know that losing a vehicle can impact heavily on our customers' lives – disrupting their ability to get to work, drop kids off at school or childcare, and other family commitments," said Beau Paparoa, AA's head of Motor Claims.

Due to the severe nature of the flooding, and the vunerability of vehicle electronics to flood water damage, most of the 1,500 vehicles are being written off as a loss – with AA insurance offering financial compensation.

"Once water reaches a certain level, your car's electronics might continue to work for a while, but there’s a chance they will stop working eventually, and the last thing anyone needs is for their car's safety features to stop working when they are halfway down the motorway," Paparoa said.

"This approach will also help our customers overcome another potential challenge on the horizon – the ongoing supply chain issues for motor vehicles, which could further impact the availability of vehicles for purchase over the coming months."

Councillor Sharon Stewart, Chair of the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Committee said in a statement today, there is a huge amount of work underway to help connect communities to the information and assistance they might need.

“I am incredibly proud of the work underway. Collectively, the team are working extremely hard doing all they can to provide Aucklanders with the support and assistance they need. They will continue to do so.

"There are several tasks that will take some time to work through, including building assessments, ensuring that people have sustainable accommodation options, cleaning up flood damaged property, and then moving to longer term recovery," Steward said.

Auckland Emergency Management’s daily update is expected at 1pm tomorrow.