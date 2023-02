We have no shortage of great campsites around Aotearoa, from the beaches of the far north to the rainforests of the south.

But one DOC campsite, Urapukapuka, is so sought after it's booked out for most of the summer.

Occupancy rates sit between 80% to 100% throughout the summer, with the big holidays selling out in minutes.

Seven Sharp embarked on a roadie to the Bay of Islands to see what all the fuss is about.