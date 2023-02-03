PM welcomed as co-governance on agenda at Iwi Chairs Forum

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and a contingent of senior ministers and staff have arrived at Waitangi.

Around 50 government officials were welcomed by the Iwi Chairs Forum this morning.

Raniera Kaio, of Te Runanga o Whaingaroa, who are the hosts for this year’s forum, spoke first and acknowledged the passing of Titewhai Harawira.

Minister Peeni Henare responded, also acknowledging Harawira, saying the Government and the iwi leaders were united through that.

Iwi Chairs Forum on February 2, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Henare also pointed out that in previous years, smaller government contingents had made the trip, but this year there was a large one. Co-governance, Three Waters and the Ngāpuhi treaty settlement will be on the table for discussion.

Iwi chair Jamie Tuuta told 1News he was concerned about the misinformation around the Three Waters. He said "the communications could've been better" on the reform, but that Māori were being used as a "political football" going into an election.

"Māori involvement has been used as a political football for those other political parties.

"That's the disappointing thing for the forum is this misinformation.

"One of the key messages we want to give to the Prime Minister and other ministers is that they need to stand up, they need to step up. And it's unacceptable - because again, the racist and biased attacks on Māori in 2023 are unacceptable," he said.

The Prime Minister is due to speak to the media at around 12.30pm.