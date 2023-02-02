New Zealand
1News

'Much-loved' llama Roldo dies at Orana Wildlife Park

45 mins ago
Children petting Roldo at Orana Wildlife Park.

Children petting Roldo at Orana Wildlife Park. (Source: Orana Wildlife Park)

After 23 years at Orana Wildlife Park, Roldo the llama was euthanised yesterday due to an age-related illness.

The park's veterinary and animal management team made the agonising decision after Roldo's condition rapidly declined over the course of a few days.

The llama was known for his temperament, giving thousands of children the opportunity to pat and brush him during zoo school programmes.

Roldo the Llama at Orana Wildlife Park.

Roldo the Llama at Orana Wildlife Park. (Source: Orana Wildlife Park)

The park's chief executive Lynn Anderson purchased Roldo at a Rare Breeds Auction in 1999 and believed he was five years old when she purchased him.

"He could potentially be one of the oldest llamas in the world (the current record holder is 27 years old and verified by Guinness World Records). I will miss Roldo and he will always hold a special place in my heart."

The park's staff said Roldo will be greatly missed and they said they considered it a privilege to work with such a beautiful and amazing animal.

New ZealandAnimalsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

LIVE: 'Further bad weather' today and tomorrow for Auckland

2:50

LIVE: 'Further bad weather' today and tomorrow for Auckland

9 mins ago

Latvia threatens Olympic boycott if Russians compete

Latvia threatens Olympic boycott if Russians compete

12 mins ago

UK rapper Slowthai holds surprise Auckland show for flood relief

UK rapper Slowthai holds surprise Auckland show for flood relief

45 mins ago

'Much-loved' llama Roldo dies at Orana Wildlife Park

'Much-loved' llama Roldo dies at Orana Wildlife Park

51 mins ago

Full video: Civil Defence gives afternoon update on Auckland flooding

Full video: Civil Defence gives afternoon update on Auckland flooding

3:13pm

Ufuk Talay says 'ship has sailed' on becoming All Whites coach

Ufuk Talay says 'ship has sailed' on becoming All Whites coach
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Rescuers travel across Auckland to help animals during floods

How are Auckland Zoo's animals doing after the flooding?

Fresh calls to close 'cruel' Christchurch animal park

Chch man jailed for at least 23 years over neighbour's 'brutal' murder