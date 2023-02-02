ASB Good as Gold making life better for Auckland mum and son

Life has not been easy for Sarah Pickering, and it hasn't been for many, many years.

Her son, Kayne, was born with a significant disability, and tragically she lost her first boy Issac to that same condition.

To have had two little boys with this very rare condition, the doctors said lightning doesn't strike twice.

In 2022 Sarah was the recipient of $10,000 when she was nominated for ASB Good as Gold so she could buy a specialised buggy. The buggy would allow her to exercise with her son and allow him to live life to its fullest.

Seven Sharp caught up with Sarah to see how she was doing.

Watch the video to see how the money has allowed Sarah and Kayne to get out and enjoy life.