Pulse exploits attract international attention ahead of World Cup

Scotland and Fiji are two developing netball nations and they've looked to the Central Pulse to gain an edge in July's World Cup.

The Pulse this month are hosting Scotland midcourter Iona Christian in camp, putting the 25 year-old through her paces during pre-season to help her gain an understanding of southern hemisphere netball.

It's an opportunity created after Scotland's performance director, Karen Atkinson, and Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway made contact with the Pulse.

"It's about coming over to learn their styles of play but also for me individually to develop my game, I've not been exposed to the Kiwi style," said Scottish Thistle Christian.

It's a style that the World No.10 are looking to tap into as they prepare for the World Cup in Cape town, South Africa.

The Central Pulse. (Source: Photosport)

"Compared to back home, it's a lot more zonal over here which is something I'm not used to so learning how to be part of those set ups in defence and then also attack through those set-ups, it has been really beneficial."

Pulse coach Yvette McClausland-Durie jumped at the chance to take part in the skill sharing initiative with Scottish Netball; an opportunity that both Christian and her temporary coach say goes both ways.

"One of the pieces that has made a big difference is that ability to share and learn off each other," the Central Pulse coach said.

"She's (Christian) full of energy and really open to learning, she's brought a couple of drills in."

Meanwhile McClausland-Durie has been taking her drills to another team in the form of the Fijian Pearls.

The coach has spent the past nine days in Fiji as part of her new role as a specialist coach with the Pacific nation.

"I'm really clear it's about how Fiji play and it's how they want to do things and play to the strengths they've got and make sure they can compete", McClausland-Durie said.

The Fijian Pearls are currently ranked 17th in the world, but McClausland-Durie has belief they can rise up the rankings this year.

"The goal is to get to number ten and that's no easy feat!"

While McClausland-Durie returns to the Pulse this week, Christian is back with her Manchester Thunder side in England after her stint in Wellington.

But both though could be reacquainted soon when the Netball World Cup gets underway on July 28.