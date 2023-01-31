New Zealand
Tauranga family describe panic after mudslide tore through house

1:10pm

The Tauranga family whose home was destroyed in a landslide on Saturday say it was a "terrifying" experience.

Luke Hodgson says he was woken by a "huge bang" followed by what felt like an earthquake.

He said jumped out of bed and was in panic mode as he tried to find his three children in the house.

His wife Teressa said she woke up and went to the lounge which was full of mud, glass, and trees.

She said she then went to find her daughter, but discovered her bedroom was no longer there.

"It was just panic, things stopped making sense then, I didn't really know what I was doing I just kept looking, calling out for her hoping for an answer."

Teressa said she finally found her daughter, who was being looked after by their neighbours.

"She was crying in her undies covered in mud but I just grabbed her and hugged her and cried and counted all the heads [to check] that we were all accounted for and that was all we wanted."

A givealittle page has been set up to raise money for the family.

